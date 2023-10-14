Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.92.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,058.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 231,642 shares of company stock worth $4,953,264. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

