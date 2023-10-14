Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,285.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,261,000 after acquiring an additional 903,757 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

