Royal Bank of Canada Trims Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price to $22.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.2 %

COLB opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.