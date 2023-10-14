Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after buying an additional 6,523,848 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,476,000 after buying an additional 5,854,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

