Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 199.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

