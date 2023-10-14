Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

C has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

C stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.