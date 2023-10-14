New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.43.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 110,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

