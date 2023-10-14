F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in F.N.B. by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,018 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 373.3% in the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 193,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,621,000 after buying an additional 861,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

