Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Lowered to $42.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

CUBI opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $987.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.65. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $319,472.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $570,530.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 7,792 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $319,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

