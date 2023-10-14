Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $82.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after buying an additional 1,556,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,912,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 367,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 292,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

