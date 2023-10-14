Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baytex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.50.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTE

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$5.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$598.76 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 43.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.0783939 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.