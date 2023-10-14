Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.34. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $873,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares in the company, valued at $44,040,839.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,961,036.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,512,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,040,839.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,525 shares of company stock worth $8,684,607. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 153,936 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

