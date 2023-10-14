Mizuho Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $40.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in Range Resources by 152.7% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after buying an additional 383,611 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Range Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 217,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

