Bank of America Lowers NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTST. Wolfe Research downgraded NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NETSTREIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $999.83 million, a PE ratio of 149.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 820.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter worth $64,000.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

