Piper Sandler Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $155.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

