Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 3.3 %
WMMVY opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $42.97.
Wal-Mart de México Company Profile
