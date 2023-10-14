Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Down 3.3 %

WMMVY opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $42.97.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

