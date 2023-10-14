Piper Sandler Trims Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Target Price to $89.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of DAR opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

