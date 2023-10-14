Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Lowered to $28.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 282.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Lipson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at $778,748.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,748.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.