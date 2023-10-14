JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $18.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

