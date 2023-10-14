Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZH. Sidoti upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 0.4 %

BZH opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 15.28. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.33.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,589,000 after buying an additional 153,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 108,173 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,660,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,323,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 141,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.