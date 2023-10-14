Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a reduce rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.84.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.57. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

