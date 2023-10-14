O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $926.46 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $727.43 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $930.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $924.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

