Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.98. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

