Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on U. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.24.

U opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,386,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,386,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 710,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,367,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,777,639. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after buying an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after acquiring an additional 147,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after buying an additional 975,221 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

