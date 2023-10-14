Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,257.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.