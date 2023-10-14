Stephens Begins Coverage on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Stephens started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

SPT opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $70,721.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $70,721.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,805 over the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

