Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TCBI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,865,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,600 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.