Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TYGO has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Tigo Energy from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Tigo Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of TYGO opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $166,650.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,912.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tigo Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tigo Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tigo Energy during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.