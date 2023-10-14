Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.91.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.9027982 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

