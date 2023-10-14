BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.53.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCE
BCE Trading Down 0.3 %
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.79. BCE had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3052495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a $0.967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.57%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.