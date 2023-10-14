BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.53.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:BCE opened at C$51.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. BCE has a one year low of C$49.57 and a one year high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.89.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.79. BCE had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3052495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a $0.967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.57%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.