Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $234.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $234.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALNY. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.71.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $168.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $159.47 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.