Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCYT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.35. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 92,979.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221,563 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,409,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,523,000 after acquiring an additional 108,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,424,000 after acquiring an additional 512,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,196,000 after acquiring an additional 273,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

