Piper Sandler Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $540.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $379.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $415.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.00. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

