Royal Bank of Canada Trims Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price to $94.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.09.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $73.58 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.