Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $33.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,714,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,619,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,221,000 after acquiring an additional 173,631 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

