WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

WW International Stock Down 1.7 %

WW stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $226.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 51.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 97,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 236.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

