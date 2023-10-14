Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 132,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.