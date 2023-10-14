Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.34 and its 200 day moving average is $226.72. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $255.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

