Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Concentrix Trading Down 1.1 %

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,665.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Concentrix by 89.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Concentrix by 98.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 326.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Concentrix by 702.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

