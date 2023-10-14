The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $835,794.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,221,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,525,021.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 353,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

