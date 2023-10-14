Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, September 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Get Cognex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGNX

Cognex Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 1,083.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,509 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Cognex by 17.6% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Cognex by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,427,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Cognex by 17.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.