BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at CL King

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CL King from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.45.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $524.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Gregory Levin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,228.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,324,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,452,000 after purchasing an additional 201,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.