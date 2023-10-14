Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.21.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.