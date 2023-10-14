Barclays Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $278.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $308.00 to $278.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.09.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $238.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.76. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

