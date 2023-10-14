LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $277.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $275.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

