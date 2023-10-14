Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.31.

NYSE ROK opened at $288.32 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $221.83 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

