Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.46.

NYSE:PFG opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

