O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Cut to $19.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded O-I Glass from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.70.

NYSE OI opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. O-I Glass has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

