Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.45. Silgan has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

