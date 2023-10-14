Bank of America Downgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $67.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.89.

O opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

